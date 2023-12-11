Club World Cup 2023: Schedule and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the annual tournament
The Club World Cup returns with seven competing teams hoping to secure victory in Saudi Arabia.
The annual tournament features the six champions of each Fifa confederation’s continental champions, plus the league winners of the host nation.
Manchester City will be Europe’s representative after Pep Guardiola’s side finally secured an elusive Champions League crown as part of a treble.
They will be hoping to succeed Real Madrid as club champions of the world.
Here's everything you need to know.
When is the Club World Cup?
The 2023 Club World Cup will be held between Tuesday 12 December and Friday 22 December in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.
Which teams are competing?
The six qualified teams and the confederations they are representing are:
Manchester City (Uefa)
Fluminese (Conmebol)
Urawa Red Diamonds (AFC)
Al Ahly (CAF)
Leon (Concacaf)
Auckland City (OFC)
Additionally, Saudi champions Al-Ittihad will represent the home nation.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Club World Cup live on TNT Sports, or stream the action via discovery+. The schedule is as follows (all times GMT).
- 1st round, Tuesday 12 December, Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City, KO 6pm on TNT Sports 3
- 2nd round, Friday 15 December, Club Leon vs Urawa Reds, KO 2.30pm on TNT Sports 1
- 2nd round, Friday 15 December, Al Ahly vs Al-Ittihad/Auckland City, KO 6pm on TNT Sports 6 (Red Button)
- Semi-final 1, Monday 18 December, Fluminese vs Al Ahly/Al-Ittihad/Auckland City, KO 6pm on TNT Sports 2
- Semi-final 2, Tuesday 19 December, Manchester City vs Club Leon/Urawa Reds, KO 6pm on TNT Sports 2
- 3rd Place Play-off, Friday 22 December, KO 2.30pm on TNT Sports 1
- Final, Friday 22 December, KO 6pm on TNT Sports 2
