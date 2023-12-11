Club World Cup 2023: Schedule and how to watch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Club World Cup returns with seven competing teams hoping to secure victory in Saudi Arabia.

The annual tournament features the six champions of each Fifa confederation’s continental champions, plus the league winners of the host nation.

Manchester City will be Europe’s representative after Pep Guardiola’s side finally secured an elusive Champions League crown as part of a treble.

They will be hoping to succeed Real Madrid as club champions of the world.

When is the Club World Cup?

The 2023 Club World Cup will be held between Tuesday 12 December and Friday 22 December in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

Which teams are competing?

The six qualified teams and the confederations they are representing are:

Manchester City (Uefa)

Fluminese (Conmebol)

Urawa Red Diamonds (AFC)

Al Ahly (CAF)

Leon (Concacaf)

Auckland City (OFC)

Additionally, Saudi champions Al-Ittihad will represent the home nation.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Club World Cup live on TNT Sports, or stream the action via discovery+. The schedule is as follows (all times GMT).