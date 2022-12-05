Jump to content

Football rumours: Manchester United gearing up for Cody Gakpo move

According to The Sun, the Red Devils view the 23-year-old as an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 05 December 2022 07:15
Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United are reportedly set to make a move for PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. According to The Sun, the Red Devils view the 23-year-old as an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. PSV are also believed to be keen on the move, with the club looking to cash in on Gakpo’s brilliant form for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

However, the Daily Mirror says PSV’s heightened price tag for Gakpo could be too much for United. It is speculated that the Dutch club want as much as £50m. Should that be too high a price, the Mirror reports United would shift their attentions to AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

The Sun reports Barcelona are looking to swoop on Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The 22-year-old Ghanaian has also had a strong showing in Qatar, with Ajax expected to demand around £40m for his services.

Elsewhere, Watford are putting the finishing touches on a four-and-a-half-year deal for CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone, according to the Watford Observer.

Erling Haaland: Spanish outlet Sport says the Manchester City striker is on Real Madrid’s radar for 2024.

Matheus Cunha: Everton and Leeds have joined Aston Villa and Wolves in the hunt for the Atletico Madrid striker, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

