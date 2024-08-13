Cole Palmer hopes to bring ‘success and trophies to Chelsea’ after new deal

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England international Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea.

The Premier League club confirmed that 22-year-old Palmer, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a £42.5million deal last September, has committed himself to the Blues until June 2033.

“I’m delighted to sign this new deal,” Cole told Chelsea’s official website.

“I achieved a lot in my first season here, and hopefully I can continue to experience great things at this club, both on a personal level and in terms of bringing success and trophies to Chelsea.”

Palmer enjoyed a standout campaign last season, scoring 22 Premier League goals.

The forward was part of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2024, where he scored an equaliser after coming off the bench in the defeat against Spain.

Palmer netted 25 times in all competitions for Chelsea last term and was named Premier League young player of the year.

His goal tally included Premier League hat-tricks in successive games at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United and Everton.