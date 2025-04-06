Unfair scheduling was to blame for Cole Palmer starting on bench – Enzo Maresca

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca blamed the quick turnaround for his selection gamble after starting Cole Palmer on the bench in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Brentford.

The Italian felt it was unfair that the Blues had 24 hours less than Brentford to prepare for the west London derby, having played Tottenham at home on Thursday.

England forward Palmer was eventually introduced after an hour but he was unable to break the deadlock, lifting his best chance over the crossbar in stoppage time.

“Overall we played a good game,” said Maresca. “We prepared the game in the way it was. We played a demanding game Thursday night.

“A tricky game, a sunny day, the pitch was dry, they tried to kill the tempo, but we did more than enough to win the game. The only thing we missed was the goal.

“We played Thursday night so not all of them were 100 per cent. The idea was to start in one way and finish in another. The plan nearly worked. Overall the change between the first and second half was not enough to win the game.

“Was the scheduling unfair? I think so, at this stage of the season. We tried to adapt. Thursday night was a demanding game.

“We said many times when this is a transition game, it was demanding, compared to today. Yes, 24 hours makes a difference.”

Bees boss Thomas Frank agreed that the extra day is significant, with his side having also been hard done by this season.

Warming to the fixture scheduling theme, the Dane went on to label this summer’s Club World Cup, at which Chelsea are participating, “ridiculous”.

“It’s just another tournament. Will I watch it? No chance!” he added.

As for Maresca’s assertion that Chelsea, who had 21 shots to Brentford’s nine, deserved to win, Frank said: “I guess we are all slightly biased. We definitely look at our side of the elephant.”

Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken made two fine saves to keep out Pedro Neto’s drive and a Reece James header.

But the hosts also had big chances, with Yoane Wissa heading wide, Robert Sanchez saving from Bryan Mbeumo and Sepp Van Den Berg planting a header into the ground and over.

“I felt we performed well, we were clearly on top first half,” said Frank.

“Second half I thought was more even. But throughout the game we defended well.

“We limited Chelsea to one chance through James, the rest were outside the box. We had five clear chances.

“I think if there was going to be a winner it should have been us. It was a very good performance against a top club who have spent a few quid.”

Next up for Chelsea is a Conference League quarter-final trip to Legia Warsaw on Thursday, but Maresca’s priority is still qualifying for the Champions League.

“For sure, that’s very important,” he said. “Our target is to bring this club to where it needs to be, in the Champions League.

“Since day one we are up there, hopefully we can finish there.”