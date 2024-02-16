Cole Palmer reveals true feelings ahead of Manchester City return

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cole Palmer admitted it will be strange travelling to the Etihad Stadium as part of the visiting team.

Chelsea travel to Manchester for a Premier League clash on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola’s side on an 11-game winning run.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side managed to secure a 4-4 draw earlier in the season at Stamford Bridge.

“It will be a tough game but I’m looking forward to going back to the Etihad,” Palmer told the club website.

“It will be strange, a weird feeling, but I’m looking forward to it and the team’s looking forward to it.

“I’m very excited to be honest, even though it will be strange. Obviously, I played against them at Stamford Bridge, but I think going back to the Etihad will be even stranger. But I’m really looking forward to it.”

Cole Palmer came through the ranks at Manchester City (Getty Images)

Before his move to Chelsea, Palmer had spent all of his career at Manchester City.

He came through the academy at the club after joining at the age of eight, before being snapped up in the summer by a free-spending Chelsea for £40m with more in possible add-ons.

Chelsea have struggled this season, but Palmer has been one of the standout performers at the club.

The 21-year-old tops the scoresheet with 12 goals this season.

“I have been surprised by how well it’s gone here so quickly, but I always back myself to succeed,” Palmer added.

“When I made the decision to come down here with my family it was a really tough decision to leave, but I felt like I was ready to play week in, week out and showcase my ability.

“It’s down to the manager giving me the freedom, the club giving me the opportunity and the lads, who have been great with me since I came in. I’ve settled fast so I’m enjoying it here.”