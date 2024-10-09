Sky’s the limit for Cole Palmer – Noni Madueke

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Noni Madueke believes the “sky’s the limit” for talented Chelsea team-mate Cole Palmer after the in-form star was named England’s men’s player of the year.

The 22-year-old has surpassed all expectations since taking the bold decision to leave treble winners Manchester City for west London last summer.

Palmer scored 22 Premier League goals and provided 11 more in a blistering first campaign with Chelsea and has hit the ground running again this season after signing a new deal until 2033.

The forward has this term scored six goals and assisted five in seven top-flight appearances – including four first-half goals in last month’s 4-2 win against Brighton – and is looking to continue that form in England’s Nations League double-header.

“Cole Palmer’s a very unique player,” Madueke said of his Chelsea team-mate, who had to withdraw from September’s squad.

“A type of player that doesn’t feel pressure in the most pressurised situations. I admire that about him.

“He’s a great footballer and I’m sure he’s going to produce for England just as he does for Chelsea.”

Palmer has previously called Madueke his “brother”, with the pair close ever since playing together for England Under-15s.

“Listen, Cole is a phenomenal player,” Madueke said. “In terms of the best player in the world, I don’t know if I should be the one to decide that!

“I think the sky’s the limit for him. I don’t know if he has a ceiling. I feel like the form that he’s showing now is incredible and I just hope he can continue that.”

Palmer’s impact since making his England debut against Malta last November saw him crowned England’s player of the year on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has impressed in his nine caps to date and scored off the bench against Spain in the final of Euro 2024 – a tournament in which he did not make a single start.

Palmer featured in Berlin a year after playing a part in Lee Carsley’s triumphant Under-21 European Championship team alongside Madueke.

The latter, who joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, made his senior debut against Finland last month and marked the occasion with an assist for captain Harry Kane.

“I’m honoured to be back in the squad,” Madueke said ahead of October’s fixtures against Greece and Finland. “It’s an honour to play for your country.

“It’s one of the best squads in the world so it’s always a blessing to be part of it.

“On the competition, that’s football at the highest level so you have to keep trying to do as well as you can for your club in order to get called up for your country. This time I’m here, so I’m very pleased.”

Madueke is also enjoying working again with Carsley, the current bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Gareth Southgate as permanent England boss.

“How I know him, he’s definitely happiest on the grass,” he said of the interim boss. “He’s a very hands-on coach.

“He likes to communicate his ideas on the pitch and take control of sessions.

“Tactically he’s very good and I’m super happy that he’s the manager for sure.”

Asked to explain Carsley’s approach, he said: “He wants to be, first and foremost, the most hard-working team but also the most brave team and he wants us to show personality when we’re on the ball.

“Of course he wants to play a style of football that’s nice to watch but that’s also ruthless and effective and wins games. That’s how I’d sum it up.”