Leicester ground to host Man City vs Liverpool in Community Shield over Wembley
The game is scheduled for 30 July and typically takes place at Wembley, but the stadium is hosting the women’s Euros final the next day
Leicester’s King Power Stadium will host the Community Shield this year.
The curtain-raiser between Liverpool and Manchester City on 30 July will move from Wembley Stadium as the women’s Euro 2022 final is taking place 24 hours later.
Leicester won the Community Shield last year, beating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley.
Foxes chief executive Susan Whelan said: “Being able to host such a prestigious fixture in our stadium is fantastic news for the city and further underlines Leicester City’s long-term commitment to establish Leicestershire as a home for high-profile sporting events.
“On behalf of the football club, I’d like to thank the FA and all stakeholders who have worked with us on making this possible.
“We look forward to welcoming teams and supporters from Manchester City and Liverpool to the city in July.”
Liverpool qualified for the fixture as FA Cup winners, while Manchester City booked their spot by winning the Premier League.
PA
