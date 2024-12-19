Tomas Cosgrove gives Larne historic Conference League win over Gent
Larne signed off their Conference League campaign with an historic 1-0 win against Gent at Windsor Park.
Larne are the first club from Northern Ireland to make it to the group stage of a European competition, and prior to Thursday’s fixture, had struggled to have an impact, lying bottom of the table without a point.
But Tomas Cosgrove’s second-half strike ensured they become the first Irish League side to win on the European stage.
Larne spent the majority of the game on the backfoot against their superior Belgian opponents.
However, captain Cosgrove converted Sean Graham’s low cross with 16 minutes remaining to send the home crowd wild.
Larne then saw out eight minutes of stoppage time as they secured a famous win which took them off the bottom of the table to 34th in the 36-team league.