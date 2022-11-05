Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Connor Wickham stars as Forest Green beat Kevin Phillips’ South Shields

The striker’s second was a lob from near the halfway line.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 05 November 2022 14:33
Forest Green’s Connor Wickham celebrates after scoring the second goal at South Shields (Will Matthews/PA).
Forest Green’s Connor Wickham celebrates after scoring the second goal at South Shields (Will Matthews/PA).
(PA Wire)

Kevin Phillips’ South Shields were unable to pull off an FA Cup upset as a Connor Wickham brace saw the seventh-tier outfit beaten 2-0 by League One Forest Green in their first-round tie at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Wickham, like Phillips a former Sunderland forward, put Ian Burchnall’s side in front with a 28th-minute effort from close range as he connected with a fine Corey O’Keeffe cross.

South Shields’ push for an equaliser after the break included headers from Michael Woods and Dillon Morse going wide and being saved by Lewis Thomas.

There was also a Blair Adams drive into the side-netting and Mackenzie Heaney’s free-kick and Tom Broadbent’s shot going wide late on.

Wickham then wrapped things up for Rovers with a sublime goal in stoppage time, lobbing goalkeeper Myles Boney from just beyond the halfway line.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in