Liverpool hit by Conor Bradley blow as injury revealed

The right back, who had shone in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence, will be out for three weeks

Richard Jolly
Tuesday 16 April 2024 13:53
Comments
Close
Liverpool defender Conor Bradley will be out for up to three weeks with the ankle injury he sustained against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp will be without the right-back for the second leg of Liverpool’s Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta and at least three Premier League games, including the Merseyside derby.

Bradley, who will also sit out trips to Fulham and West Ham, could be in a race against time to be fit for Tottenham’s visit to Anfield on 5 May, which is potentially Klopp’s penultimate home game.

His absence could mean Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the starting line-up in Italy on Thursday, with Liverpool facing a 3-0 deficit after Atalanta’s win at Anfield.

The vice-captain, who had been out since February with a knee injury, came on for Bradley when he was injured a minute after half-time in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat on Sunday.

Joe Gomez is the other option at right-back for Klopp, although he struggled in the first leg against Atalanta.

