They are accustomed to a devastatingly wonderful display by an attacking right-back at Anfield. Just not this particular attacking right-back, the novice in the No 84 shirt, making his second Premier League start. Liverpool had scored one goal in their five previous games against Chelsea. When Conor Bradley made his way to the sidelines as he was substituted, to be enveloped in a bear hug by Jurgen Klopp, the score stood at Bradley 3 Chelsea 0.

He had scored one, made two. It was the demolition, the evisceration, of the team from a £1bn project. It was led by a youngster who plied his trade in League One last season.

If Chelsea were relieved when the teamsheets arrived, when they saw Trent Alexander-Arnold’s name amongst the substitutes, the sense of respite was short-lived. Their nemesis came in the form of the unknown. The proven full-back on his flank, Ben Chilwell, was taken off at half-time, suffering by comparison with Bradley. If Raheem Sterling thought a return to Anfield could bring him a goal, the scorer instead was his immediate opponent. Even Alexander-Arnold could scarcely have bettered his display. In a blisteringly brilliant Liverpool performance, the best player on the pitch was Bradley.

And if he had the same status against Norwich three days earlier, there was a surreal feel to a second starring role. “Goal, two assists, he couldn’t wish for better day,” outlined Dominik Szoboszlai. The soundtrack was proof. Klopp has asked Liverpool fans not to sing his song. They transferred their attentions to the rookie right-back. “One Conor Bradley,” echoed around Anfield.

There can be times when the unlikely lad is singled out for acclaim – rewind to 2009 and the 4-0 humiliation of Real Madrid and the Kop chorused about the local Jay Spearing, whose cameo was actually a subplot – but Bradley was decisive and destructive.

He helped dispossess Chilwell and then surged forward to find Diogo Jota for the opener. That willingness to look forward whether passing or running, and the quality to make a difference, was proved for the second: Bradley galloping into space to meet Luis Diaz’s pass, driving a shot past Djordje Petrovic.

“I couldn’t believe it went in,” he said. No wonder. His previous goal came against Exeter. The one before that was against Exeter, too. This one was not. It made the Castlederg Cafu the first Northern Irishman to score for Liverpool since 1954.

Bradley’s parting contribution was his fifth assist in four games, a cross planted on Szoboszlai’s head. “Incredible,” said Klopp. “Wonderful. He’s flying at the moment. That was pretty special, I have to say.”

If his faith in Bradley first became apparent when he sent him on after 75 minutes at Arsenal, with an FA Cup tie level, to mark Gabriel Martinelli and free Alexander-Arnold up to move into midfield, the vice-captain’s injury afforded an opportunity. He has grasped it.

Bradley assisted twice and scored against Chelsea (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

But Klopp has long been impressed: with Bradley in pre-season last year, then on loan at Bolton last year, when he won both promotion and Wanderers’ Player of the Year award, then again in another pre-season before injury derailed his campaign.

He has had a couple of influential allies, too. “In my left ear is Pep Lijnders and in my right ear is Vitor Matos, telling me,” Klopp said. “I remember Pep sitting in my office telling he’s put both of his hands in fire. They are advocates for the kids. I have loved him from the first days and didn’t need a lot of convincing.”

There was something typical about Klopp’s thinking. Perhaps it was fitting Bradley’s star turn came against Chelsea because Klopp has never viewed transfers as the answer to everything. Todd Boehly has taken a different approach but the departing Liverpool manager has long looked to improve the players already at his disposal.

Curtis Jones has starred after breaking through from the academy and Bradley is beginning to do likewise (Getty Images)

“Quite a few people said we need another right-back in the summer but we were very positive about Conor,” he said. It may prove a decision that will save Liverpool millions, one which makes it easier to use Alexander-Arnold in midfield, either as a starter or after a mid-match reshuffle. Like Jarell Quansah, Bradley should form a late but large addition to Klopp’s legacy.

In the short term, the German has a decision to make. Alexander-Arnold is two substitute appearances into his comeback and the favourite to start at Arsenal on Sunday. Bradley is in the form of his life, a buccaneering figure who only made three appearances for Liverpool in 2023 but now ranks behind only Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold for assists this season.

Alexander-Arnold remains the creator supreme, an extraordinary passer, but a teammate used Bradley’s remarkable rise to give him a joking warning. “Trent should take care of his position,” deadpanned Szoboszlai.