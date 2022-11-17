Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Conor Coady ready to do whatever is asked if it brings England World Cup success

The Everton defender was unofficially crowned England’s player of the tournament last summer.

Mark Mann-Bryans
Thursday 17 November 2022 14:56
Conor Coady was unofficially crowned England’s player of Euro 2020 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Conor Coady was unofficially crowned England’s player of Euro 2020 (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Conor Coady has revealed he gets plenty of stick for his role at Euro 2020 but is happy to do whatever is asked of him if it brings England success at the World Cup.

The Everton defender – currently on loan from Wolves – was unofficially crowned England’s player of the tournament last summer as they lost on penalties to Italy in the final, despite not making a single appearance.

Assistant manager Steve Holland bestowed Coady with the honour for his spirit in and around the group and, even though the 29-year-old admits it sometimes makes him the butt of the jokes, he is ready to play whichever role is necessary in Qatar.

He said: “I get loads about the Euros and different things but it’s just the most exciting time in the world for everybody.

Recommended

“A World Cup comes around every four years and it’s something that we all look forward to and I’m no different.

“I’m just lucky enough that I get to come and play with these fantastic players, I get to come and work under a fantastic manager and all his staff and enjoy every minute of it.

“What I always will say is that I’ll come up and give the best myself every single day – if I’m called upon, fantastic. I’ll be there to help as much as I can and then we’ll see where it goes.

“But we’re all here for one thing and that’s to do well is this World Cup to push our country as far as we can possibly go.”

If Coady is unsure of the role he has in the upcoming games, one man who will be integral to any England success is captain Harry Kane.

The Tottenham striker is just three goals away from becoming the country’s all-time leading male goalscorer.

When asked to name a few strikers who should be feared in the World Cup, Coady replied: “Of course, I can – the first one is Harry Kane.

To get as far as we want to go, we are going to come up against the highest of high-quality opposition

Conor Coady

“We are playing in the best competition in the world and I could sit here and go through absolutely everybody – (Lionel) Messi, Neymar, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, it is so hard to sit here and put a list of players down because it is the best competition in the world.

Recommended

“At the same time, we are ready with what we are going to face because we have to be ready for all of these players.

“To get as far as we want to go, we are going to come up against the highest of high-quality opposition.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in