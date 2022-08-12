Frank Lampard defends Conor Coady’s positional flexibility at Everton

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Frank Lampard has insisted Conor Coady can play as one of two centre-backs after Wolves loaned out their captain when they changed system.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage swapped to a back four this season, picked Max Kilman and new signing Nathan Collins as his two central defenders and dropped the converted midfielder Coady, who had been virtually ever present in his seven seasons at Molineux.

But while he allowed Coady to join Everton for the season, Lampard is adamant it does not mean he has to play with three central defenders as he cited Gareth Southgate’s belief Coady can operate in different formations.

He said: “He has played in a back four for England, Wolves have played in a back three generally and he has been fundamental to that. We have been flexible in our system and Conor can do both.”

Lampard said it only took a few minutes on the phone with Coady to convince him the Merseysider was the right kind of character he needed.

He has wanted to bring more leaders to Everton and feels both James Tarkowski and Coady fall firmly into that category.

He explained: “It is a big deal when you are coaching or managing; you rely on there being people in the dressing room who can relay a message. James has already shown his personality. Conor was a great one for me, normally you have to do a lot of reference checks on what kind of person it is but [with] Conor I knew it within five minutes. I spoke to him, explained how I felt about him as a player. It was just a genuine conversation. I didn’t need much of a conversation. I understand the type of lad he is.”

Coady made a big impression on Lampard during games in deserted grounds. He added: “Conor Coady is a player I remember going up against him as Chelsea manager in Covid without fans and it struck me his voice on the pitch and how much he drove his team on.”