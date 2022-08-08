Everton close in on loan deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady
The Toffees are also on the verge of confirming the £33million signing of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.
Everton are closing in on a deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady.
A move for the former Liverpool academy graduate was accelerated after Ben Godfrey broke his leg against Chelsea at the weekend and fellow centre-back Yerry Mina limped off injured.
Coady was at the club’s training Finch Farm training complex on Monday afternoon to finalise an initial loan deal.
The 20-year-old Belgium international was at Goodison Park on Saturday to watch the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea after undergoing a medical earlier in the day.
Plans are also well advanced to bring former midfielder Idrissa Gueye back to the club from Paris St Germain, the 32-year-old having left in 2019 after three seasons.
Manager Frank Lampard has so far signed Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil plus Sporting Lisbon left-back Ruben Vinagre on loan but the quest for reinforcements up front continue with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for potentially six weeks with a knee problem.
