Conor Coady insists he is just doing his national duty by helping England chase Euro 2020 glory from the bench.

Three Lions assistant manager Steve Holland labelled the Wolves captain his player of Euro 2020 despite the fact Coady is yet to feature in the tournament.

Holland hailed Coady’s enthusiasm and leadership in the dressing room and likened him to John Terry when the former Chelsea defender started just six league games in his final season at Stamford Bridge.

Centre-back Coady, who has five caps, brushed off the praise though.

The 28-year-old said: “I can’t be more thankful for something like that. It’s been a little bit different, the role I have had, we all want the same thing and a prize at the end and it is no different if you are playing or not.

“It’s been important we have all gone in the same direction but to see praise like that from someone like Steve, he is an incredible football coach who brings a lot and has helped me more than anything.

“It is just normal, it is something which comes from us as players that when we come to play for our national team we do everything we can, no matter what role we are in.”

Tyrone Mings started the opening two games against Croatia and Scotland as Harry Maguire recovered from an ankle injury.

Manchester United skipper Maguire returned for the final Group D game, a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic, and Mings has been forced back to the bench.

But the Aston Villa defender echoed Coady and insisted it was about the greater good.

“It’s been a roller-coaster of emotion, you never wish injury on other players and when the big fella was not available for the first couple of games I wanted to put myself in the position where if called upon I could play,” Mings told The Lions’ Den.

“It was a dream come true to play for England in the opening game of a major tournament.

“Harry is someone I look up to as a centre-back and he is one of the best in the world after the things he has to deal with, being captain of Manchester United.

“We are all in it for the same thing, when called up if you get to play great, if you have to sit on the bench that is something you get your head around.

“‘Ok, I’m on the bench but we still want to win so how can we help the lads on the pitch and give our all in training to give them good competition. That is where our success has come from, everything you don’t see.

“On the training pitch, how people are in the camp, how everyone gets on. That’s a huge part of why we have had the success we have had.”