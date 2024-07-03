Copa America quarter-final fixtures, schedule and kick-off times

Support truly

Just eight sides remain in contention at the Copa America as nations vie for continental supremacy.

Held in the United States for a second time, the tournament united Conmebol and Concacaf with ten South American sides joined by six representatives from North America.

The hosts are out of the tournament but neighbours Canada are through to the quarter-finals, upsetting Peru and securing a draw with Chile to make sure of progression.

Defending champions Argentina topped Group A with three wins from three and look likely to contend again.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the last eight.

Copa America 2024 quarter-final schedule (all times BST)

Friday 5 July

2am: Argentina vs Ecuador (NRG Stadium, Houston)

Saturday 6 July

2am: Venezuela vs Canada (AT&T Stadium, Arlington)

11pm: Colombia vs Panama (State Farm Stadium, Glendale)

Sunday 7 July

2am: Uruguay vs Brazil (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 10 July

1am: Argentina/Ecuador vs Venezuela/Canada (Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford)

Thursday 11 July

1am: Colombia/Panama vs Uruguay/Brazil (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

Third-place play-off

Sunday 15th July, 1am (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

Final

Monday 16th July, 1am (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)

How can I watch the Copa America?

Every game from the tournament will be shown live on Premier Sports in the United Kingdom.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Argentina 6/5

Brazil 10/3

Uruguay 11/2

Colombia 6/1

Venezuela 25/1

Ecuador 28/1

Canada 40/1

Panama 100/1

