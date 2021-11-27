Palmeiras will look to retain the Copa Libertadores this evening when they take on Flamengo.

With last year’s edition of the seismic South American tournament disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the final was delayed until this January, when Palmeiras lifted the trophy for the first time since 1999.

Fellow Brazilian club Flamengo, meanwhile, are out to regain the cup. Like Palmeiras, they are two-time winners of the competition, having triumphed in 1981 and 2019.

Palmeiras booked their spot in the final by edging past Atletico Mineiro on away goals, while Flamengo saw off Barcelona SC 4-0 across two legs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Copa Libertadores final.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 27 November.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the game will air live on BBC iPlayer, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm GMT.

Predicted line-ups

Palmeiras: Weverton; Piquerez, Renan, Luan, Rocha; Wesley, Ze Rafael, Veiga; Rony, Dudu, Adriano.

Flamengo: Alves; Luis, Luiz, Caio, Isla; Pereira, Arao; B. Henrique, De Arrascaeta, Ribeiro; Barbosa.

Odds

Palmeiras: 14/5

Draw: 27/10

Flamengo: 42/41

Prediction

Flamengo are in better form than Palmeiras but have suffered from poor discipline recently, reduced to 10 men in their last two matches. They will need to stay more composed here in order to beat Palmeiras, who we’re favouring to edge this final – possibly on penalties.