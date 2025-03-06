Is Copenhagen v Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Conference League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea face FC Copenhagen in the first leg of their Conference League last-16 tie tonight, with the Premier League club hoping to take an unassailable lead back to London.

Enzo Maresca’s side are the clear favourites to win the competition despite a somewhat disappointing run of domestic form lately, having waltzed to first place in the league phase with six wins from six.

Nevertheless, they face one of the best sides left in the competition in Copenhagen, with the Danish side leading their domestic league despite scraping through in 18th in the league phase.

And no matter what happens in the Premier League, a victorious campaign in this competition is the least of expectations for Blues fans – and perhaps the club’s hierarchy too.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match:

When is Copenhagen vs Chelsea?

The match is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday, 6 March at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

How can I watch the match?

In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 4, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online and via the discovery+ app.

Team news

For Copenhagen, teenage winger Roony Bardghji is still out after suffering a cruciate ligament tear last May, while centre-forward Andreas Cornelius is the other main long-term absentee.

Midfield Lukas Lerager and winger Jordan Larsson are expected to miss the first leg, but they could both be fit for the return match at Stamford Bridge next week.

For the visitors, Enzo Maresca has no new injury concerns since the win over Southampton, and Trevoh Chalobah could make a return alongside Benoit Badiashile.

Nobody else has recovered from their injuries, with Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Romeo Lavia and Noni Madueke thought to be out until early April at the earliest.

Maresca stated in his pre-match conference that Robert Sanchez will start in goal for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups

Copenhagen XI: Ramaj; Huescas, Pereira, Hatzidiakos, Lopez; Froholdt, Delaney; Robert, Mattsson, Claesson; Elyounoussi.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Dewsbury-Hall, Caicedo; Sancho, Palmer, Nkunku; Neto.

Odds

Copenhagen win - 9/2

Draw - 11/4

Chelsea win - 8/13

Prediction

Chelsea remain the firm favourites to win this competition despite a slip in domestic form recently, and tonight they should be able to remind everyone just why they’re tipped to go all the way. While Copenhagen are doing well domestically, they should be no match for the Blues, especially now that they can call upon players who were rested in the league phase.

Copenhagen 0-3 Chelsea.