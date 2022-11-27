Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

We are alive – Costa Rica boss Suarez relishing showdown with Germany

Both sides face difficult final group games as they attempt to progress.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 27 November 2022 16:15
Costa Rica still have qualification in their own hands (Mike Egerton/PA)
Costa Rica still have qualification in their own hands (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Luis Fernando Suarez has called for more of the same after seeing Costa Rica keep their World Cup dream alive to set up a daunting showdown with Germany.

Keysher Fuller’s late strike handed Suarez’s side a 1-0 victory over Japan, whose 2-1 win over the Germans in the opening round of Group E fixtures had blown the group wide open.

Now they will go head-to-head with Hansi Flick’s men at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday evening knowing their fate will be in their own hands.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Suarez said: “We are still alive. We weren’t dead yesterday and now we are very much in this, alive still.

Recommended

“We have to think about the next match on Thursday, which will obviously be just as tough as today’s game.

“We will have to apply the same pressure as in the past two games, but we are alive, that’s the main thing.”

Costa Rica’s victory was all the more remarkable as it came just four days after they were trounced 7-0 by Spain, a fact which was not lost on Suarez, who had nothing but praise for his players.

He said: “I believe that the main thing here is the ability of this team. These players, to do such amazing things like today – I’m not going to talk about technical or tactical aspects, there will be more appropriate times to do that.

“Today, I need to value and appreciate what they have done to get this result. Costa Rica, we had to face many challenges.

We are still alive. We weren't dead yesterday and now we are very much in this, alive still

Luis Fernando Suarez

“However, we firmly believed and wanted to do things well to be 100 per cent committed for our country to play well against an opponent – and we have to mention this – an opponent such as Japan.

“You can say yes, we won against Japan, but we have to emphasise that we won against this national team of Japan, they are playing so well during this World Cup. That’s something that we need to appreciate greatly.”

Recommended

It proved a sobering day for Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu as the joy of that shock win over Germany ebbed away, leaving his side knowing they may need to do something special against Spain in their final group fixture to progress.

Moriyasu said: “Spain is a strong team. However, from the beginning we were thinking from three matches, we would try to advance, so we will just go for good preparation for a good match for next time.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in