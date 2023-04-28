Coventry agree five-year deal with Frasers Group to play at CBS Arena

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Coventry have agreed a five-year deal with Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group to play at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues were initially given an eviction notice in December after failing to agree a new lease when Frasers Group bought the stadium in November following the collapse of Wasps.

The club did strike a deal to be able to play until the end of the season but have now secured a long-term agreement.

Owner Doug King said: “We are delighted to sign this agreement, which we know will be welcomed by Sky Blues fans.

“This agreement will help to provide a period of further stability whilst we continue to build a positive future for Coventry City Football Club.

“The licence will enable us to play at our home, the Coventry Building Society Arena, for a minimum of five years and we will continue to positively engage with Frasers Group with regard to the longer term at the Arena.”

Coventry were forced to play at Northampton in 2013-14 and spent two seasons in Birmingham between 2019 and 2021 after being unable to find agreements with previous owners Arena Coventry Ltd and Wasps.

It is a further boost for the Sky Blues who are fifth in the Sky Bet Championship with two games left.

Mark Robins’ side are looking to end a 22-year exile from the Premier League and host Birmingham on Saturday.

Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group, said: “Following our recent acquisition of Coventry Building Society Arena, we are committed to investing into the Arena and the local community, and therefore supporting its future growth.”