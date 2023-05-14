Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There was no breakthrough in the first leg of the Championship semi-final between Coventry City and Middlesbrough as the two sides played out a cagey 0-0 draw at the CBS Arena.

There were few chances over the course of the 90 minutes, with Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson required to make a couple of decent saves in the first half.

Frustratingly for the Sky Blues, who have waited 22 years for a chance to return to the Premier League, they could not muster a shot on target.

Michael Carrick’s side will now look to make better use of home advantage when the two sides reconvene at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Six days on from these two teams facing each other on the final day of the regular season, the first big chance went Middlesbrough’s way after 13 minutes when Riley McGree played the ball through and Chuba Akpom’s dink deflected off Wilson and onto the bar.

The visitors were the first to settle after a scrappy opening, with Coventry unable to make many incursions into their opponents’ half.

The Sky Blues’ first effort on goal, an off-target header by captain Liam Kelly in the 28th minute, lifted the crowd but they soon had Wilson to thank again for keeping the game goalless.

Chuba Akpom came closest to scoring a goal when Ben Wilson tipped his shot on to the post (Action Images via Reuters)

Isaiah Jones found himself in behind down the right and the wing-back’s effort from a narrow angle needed turning behind by Coventry’s last line of defence.

Jones then had the ball in the net for Boro four minutes before half-time after being played through by Akpom, but the assistant’s flag had already been raised for offside.

Middlesbrough continued to make the better chances early in the second half as Akpom headed McGree’s cross narrowly wide just over a minute after the restart.

Viktor Gyokeres, Coventry’s leading scorer, had barely had a kick and his eagerness to get more involved arguably prevented Kyle McFadzean having a sight of goal from Gustavo Hamer’s corner.

Zack Steffen in the Middlesbrough goal was also underworked, with Callum Doyle’s wild effort over the bar from the edge of the box summing up the hosts’ lack of quality in the final third.

Hamer then followed suit from long range, but the Sky Blues were at least starting to impose themselves after what had been a nervy first 45 minutes from them.

Boro’s threat dissipated the longer the second half wore on, with Akpom’s increasing isolation only adding to the sense of stalemate - which to nobody’s surprise remained unbroken, meaning this tie’s decisive moment is yet to come.