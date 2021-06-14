Portsmouth announce multi-million pound redevelopment of Fratton Park

Portsmouth’s Fratton Park will undergo a four-year multi-million pound redevelopment which will lift capacity to over 20,000.

In August planning permission was granted for a new Milton End to accommodate more spectators and improve disabled access but the club have decided to incorporate the work into improvements to the North and South Stands “given the continued uncertainty over potential Covid-19 restrictions for the 2021/22 season”.

To minimise disruption to fans, work will start on the North and South Stands and culminate with the Milton End project but the ground will operate at a reduced capacity during that time.

“Significant investment has already taken place over the past few years to keep the stadium safe, including keeping the South and North stand open,” said chairman Michael Eisner

“During this period, both in terms of a requirement of investment into infrastructure, strategic asset purchases, and Covid losses, £10million has already been spent, along with a further commitment from myself for these works of an additional £10m.

“While Fratton Park is an atmospheric stadium, it is also incredibly old, and we have reached a stage where due to the amount of work required internally at the ground, our capacity was going to be severely affected.

“We have also now committed to a new Milton End, that will not only stop this from happening, but will also eventually ensure we can welcome more than 20,000 passionate fans back into the ground.”