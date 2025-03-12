Injured Aaron Ramsey has nothing to apologise for, says Wales boss Craig Bellamy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Bellamy says Aaron Ramsey has nothing to apologise for after the midfielder was ruled out of Wales’ opening World Cup qualifiers.

Wales captain Ramsey will miss the home game against Kazakhstan on March 22 and the away fixture against North Macedonia three days later after getting injured playing for Cardiff on Tuesday night.

The 34-year-old has damaged the same hamstring that kept him out of action for five months earlier this season.

Ramsey suffered the original injury playing for Wales in their 2-1 Nations League victory away to Montenegro in September, Bellamy’s second game in charge.

“I’ve spoken to Aaron and it’s a tough one for him,” Bellamy said after naming a 26-man squad also deprived of injured quartet Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Wes Burns.

“Personally, football-wise and from a selfish capacity in the Wales job I don’t really care. Him as the person is more important.

“I’ve known him since he was five. To watch his hard work, and it’s not just this period, throughout his career, the consistency he’s been able to show, the elite level he’s been able to play at, the person he is… I care about that more.

“As a person I think he tried to be a little apologetic to me. The first thought in my head was, ‘Don’t you ever apologise to me’.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him as a person, his playing career has been incredible.

“What he’s done for us as a country, club football, and young people in Wales, and beyond, I’m proud to know him.

Tom Lawrence replaces Ramsey and the Rangers man could feature for the first time since March 2021.

Lawrence’s former Derby manager Wayne Rooney had claimed previous Wales boss Rob Page ignored the player due to a “bit of history” between the pair.

Bellamy said: “I’ve been trying to get Tom involved in the last couple of camps but he’s been injured.

“We’ve been in contact and we’ve been waiting for the right moment to bring him in.

“He has a good understanding of the game. Good discipline. He’ll definitely add to the squad.”

Coventry teenager Kai Andrews, currently on loan at Motherwell, is the surprise name in the group.

The 18-year-old midfielder has made only eight senior appearances – two for Coventry and six at Motherwell – but has been fast-tracked with Bellamy admitting Wales are short in that department.

“I watched his games with the (Wales) 19s,” Bellamy said. “Physically and his ability to look after the ball, I see him as a high potential player in an area we need quality. He’s in an area we need to strengthen.”