Wales expected to appoint Craig Bellamy as new manager on Tuesday

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Craig Bellamy is expected to be named the new Wales manager on Tuesday.

The PA news agency understands that Bellamy will succeed Rob Page – who was sacked last month – after turning down the opportunity to stay at Burnley under new Clarets boss Scott Parker.

Bellamy, 44, is a former Wales skipper who won 78 caps for his country between 1998 and 2013.

Craig Bellamy (left) worked alongside Vincent Kompany at Burnley and Anderlecht (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Football Association of Wales were open to the idea of appointing their first non-Welsh manager since 1999 after ending Page’s three-and-a-half-year reign in the wake of failing to qualify for Euro 2024.

Former France forward Thierry Henry and Georgia boss Willy Sagnol were among those linked with the position.

But it is understood that Bellamy – who just lost out on the job in 2017 when Ryan Giggs was appointed – impressed the FAW hierarchy when he was interviewed in the north of England last week.

Bellamy has spent the last two seasons at Burnley, where he worked as number two to Vincent Kompany.

He was put in interim charge after Kompany left for Bayern Munich in May and Parker said on Monday that he wanted the Welshman to stay on his coaching staff at Turf Moor.

Rob Page was sacked as Wales manager last month (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

But Bellamy has decided to return home to Wales, with only a couple of minor points to be ironed out before the FAW announce his appointment on Tuesday.

Bellamy began his coaching career in the academy of hometown club Cardiff and served as Kompany’s assistant at Anderlecht and then Burnley.

Wales return to action with a Nations League home tie against Turkey on September 6 before heading to Montenegro three days later.