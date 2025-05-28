Craig Bellamy relaxed over Man Utd youngster Gabriele Biancheri’s Wales future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Bellamy is relaxed with Manchester United striker Gabriele Biancheri joining a Canada training camp – just a week after being with the Wales squad in Spain.

Cardiff-born Biancheri is eligible to play for Canada, where his mother was born, and Italy – birthplace of his father.

The 18-year-old, a regular scorer for United youth teams, was part of Bellamy’s training squad in Spain ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Biancheri was not in the Wales squad named on Wednesday for those fixtures with Liechtenstein and Belgium, with the player accepting an invitation to join Canada’s training camp prior to June games against Ukraine and the Ivory Coast.

“I like people having options, it’s healthy,” Bellamy said of a player capped by Wales from under-16 to under-19 level.

“He’s not ready for our squad yet. It’s something he’d like to go and have a look at, but I like to think we have done our work as well.

“He has been with us through the younger age groups, he knows what we are about and who we are.

“I don’t think it ever hurts someone to have options and to go and explore them. I’m never against that.

“At the end the decision will be his. He knows where we are and where he is. He’s not ready for first-team football with us at this moment.

“It’s his decision. I’ve known him since he was very young and I know his family really well. Whatever he does will be the right thing for him, it’s not a problem.”

Canada boss Jesse Marsch has praised Biancheri and compared him to his highly rated Lille striker Jonathan David.

The former Leeds boss told Canadian reporters last week: “He’s a dynamic player. He’s very good around the goal. You can see he’s an intelligent player.

“He’s a version of Jonathan David. He’s not exactly the same player but he’s a striker that can play up on the backline and is also good at coming underneath and connecting plays and being part of the build-up phase.

“I’ve had good conversations with Gabe and his family. He has several options to think about in what country he wants to represent.

“I think it’s really important that the family feels the connection to Canada.”