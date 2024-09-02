Daniel James convinced Wales boss Craig Bellamy can help improve his game

Support truly

Daniel James is convinced Craig Bellamy will help improve him as a footballer because of the way the Wales manager played the game.

James will miss Bellamy’s baptism as Wales boss for Nations League ties against Turkey and Montenegro after suffering a hamstring injury during a Leeds training session last week.

But the 26-year-old winger says Bellamy’s appointment marks an “exciting” new chapter for Welsh football and will benefit his own attacking instincts.

“I watched Craig from a young age and he played the game with passion and determination,” James told the PA news agency.

“He did that for Wales right through his career and for a number of top clubs as well.

“Craig never backed down from a challenge and was always looking to be direct and selfish in a good way.

“He had an unbelievable work ethic, made a lot of runs in behind defences and scored goals.

“He obviously played in my position and you are definitely going to learn from someone like that.”

Wales start their Nations League campaign against Turkey, who were Euro 2024 quarter-finalists this summer, at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday.

Bellamy’s side visit Montenegro three days later, the game having been switched to Niksic at short notice after the Podgorica National Stadium pitch was deemed unplayable by UEFA.

It is their first action since Rob Page was sacked in June after Wales failed to qualify for a third-successive European Championship, paving the way for Bellamy’s subsequent appointment.

“Everyone will be going into camp excited for the future,” James added at a McDonald’s Fun Football Day session at Bollington United, a community grassroots club in Cheshire.

“Craig has shown the same passion as a coach as he did as a player. He worked with Vincent Kompany at Burnley and everyone talks highly of what he did there.”

Bellamy sprang a surprise by naming Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow in his first Wales squad.

Northampton-born Darlow – the grandson of 1958 Wales World Cup squad member Ken Leek – has played only five times for Leeds since joining them 13 months ago, but the 33-year-old former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest number one has made nearly 250 career appearances.

James said: “Karl’s a great friend of mine but I only found out recently that he was qualified to play for Wales.

“He’s a great goalkeeper who has played a lot of first-team games.

“We’re a young team and Karl’s experience will be good for us going into the competitions we’ve got coming up.”

Another of James’ club colleagues, Ethan Ampadu, was appointed Leeds skipper on a permanent basis over the summer.

Bellamy said last week the 23-year-old – who has won over 50 caps since making his debut in 2017 – is a future Wales captain, describing the midfielder as a natural leader.

“Ethan just takes everything in his stride,” said James. “The way he carries himself on and off the pitch is unbelievable. He’s naturally a captain at heart.”

