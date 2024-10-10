Craig Bellamy says Wales players receiving support after George Baldock death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Wales manager Craig Bellamy says his players have been affected by the death of George Baldock with some receiving support ahead of their Nations League clash with Iceland.

Former Sheffield United defender Baldock died in Greece – where he was playing for Panathinaikos – on Wednesday at the age of 31.

Two members of Bellamy’s squad, Adam Davies and Rhys Norrington-Davies, had been team-mates of Baldock at Bramall Lane over the past few seasons before his summer departure to Greece.

David Brooks also played with Baldock for the Blades before leaving for Bournemouth in 2018 and the Wales forward wrote on his Instagram account: “Rest in Peace George”, adding a heart emoji.

“It really hit home last night. It was really sad news and your feeling goes to the family first,” Bellamy said at his press conference ahead of Friday’s Group B4 clash in Reykjavik.

“I was speaking to his brother Sam (an academy coach at Brighton) the other day at a game.

“A lot of our players have played against him and, of course, we have players who have played with him and been close to him for a number of years. We have staff who have been with him for a number of years as well.

“You look at your group of players and we’ve been in communication with them. We have a good support network here with the FAW (Football Association of Wales).

“We’ve been on hand with that and we’ve spoken this morning about it. Their clubs are able to lend a hand as well.

“I love football, but it isn’t the most important. It really isn’t. The players’ well-being is the most important, and that’s where my mind was and it is now.

“I’ll speak to one or two players again. As long as they are OK, that’s the most important thing in such difficult circumstances.”

Wales are seeking to build on Bellamy’s first camp last month when two positive performances created plenty of excitement among supporters.

Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey were somewhat fortunate to leave Cardiff with a goalless draw before Montenegro were beaten 2-1 in Niksic.

Bellamy said: “I’d be worried if there wasn’t expectations. I certainly don’t believe in ever trying to play them down.

“I don’t think that would be fair to people who come to watch. We have a level of patience but also understanding within the group.

“We have to be sensible as well but for anyone, whether it’s the public or whatever, if they’re excited that’s exactly where we want them to be.

“I knew this group was good. I was excited after the first camp and, this camp, it’s gone up again. This is a good group of players we have at the moment.”

Wales arrived in Reykjavik on Thursday evening after temperatures had hovered around zero degrees Celsius in the Icelandic capital all day.

A protective sheet was placed on the Laugardalsvollur pitch with even lower temperatures forecast on Friday.

Bellamy, who is without injured trio Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James and Ethan Ampadu, said: “We’ll see on Friday if this camp is able to push us up again

“The feeling towards training this week has been really positive, so we’ve definitely been able to build on training, spend more time with each other.”