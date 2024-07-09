Craig Bellamy appointed new Wales head coach

Support truly

Craig Bellamy has been appointed as Wales’ new head coach after the Football Association of Wales (FAW) parted ways with previous boss Rob Page last month.

The 44-year-old will leave his role at Burnley where he had been acting head coach before Scott Parker’s appointment last week, and will take up his position with the national team ahead of the resumption of the Nations League this September.

During his playing career Bellamy made 78 appearances for Wales, scoring 19 goals for his country, and featured as part of the Great Britain team at the 2012 Olympics.

Announcing the appointment on their website the FAW wrote: “The Football Association of Wales are delighted to announce the appointment of Craig Bellamy as the Cymru Men’s National Team Head Coach until 2028.

“A Uefa Pro Licence holder through the FAW Coach Education system, Bellamy has been a coach since retiring from playing in 2014, most recently as acting Head Coach and Assistant Coach at Burnley in the English Premier League.

“As a player, Bellamy played more than 400 top flight matches and represented Cymru 78 times, captaining the side between 2007-2010.”

Bellamy said: “It’s an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it’s the proudest moment of my career. It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru Head Coach and I am ready for the challenge.

“I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can’t wait to get started with our Nations League games in September.”

His first match in charge will be on Friday 6 September against Turkiye at the Cardiff City Stadium when Wales begin their Nations League campaign.