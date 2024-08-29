Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wales winger Daniel James ruled of Turkey and Montenegro games

The 26-year-old winger was named in Craig Bellamy’s first Dragons squad on Wednesday.

Phil Blanche
Thursday 29 August 2024 17:05
Leeds winger Daniel James has suffered a hamstring injury and is set to miss Wales duty (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leeds winger Daniel James has suffered a hamstring injury and is set to miss Wales duty (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Daniel James has been ruled out of Wales’ double header against Turkey and Montenegro by Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

James was named by new Wales manager Craig Bellamy in his first squad on Wednesday for the two upcoming Nations League fixtures.

But Farke said on Thursday that James is injured and will not return to action until after the international break.

“Dan James has a hamstring injury and will miss the game,” said Farke, revealing the winger would miss Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home game against Hull.

“He won’t travel with Wales.”

Bellamy had said when announcing his squad that he faced a nervous time ahead of the weekend’s fixtures with the possibility that he could lose players to injury.

James has started the season in good form, with the 26-year-old winger scoring his first goal of the campaign against Sheffield Wednesday last Friday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in