Former Crawley boss John Yems hit with FA charges over racism allegations

Yems was sacked in May after allegations were made that he used discriminatory language towards his players

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 28 July 2022 12:33
Comments
John Yems has been hit with a number of FA charges (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
(PA Wire)

John Yems has been handed multiple Football Association charges relating to allegations of racism during his time as Crawley manager.

Yems was sacked in May following allegations he used discriminatory language towards Red Devils players.

The FA launched an investigation which led in part to Yems’ dismissal, and now the English governing body has hit the 62-year-old with a number of charges.

Yems has been given until 4 August to respond.

“John Yems has been charged with multiple breaches of FA Rule E3.2 and a breach of FA Rule E4,” read an FA statement.

“It is alleged that during the period between 2019 and 2022 the former manager of Crawley made 16 comments in breach of FA Rule E3.2. It is alleged that each breach amounts to an aggravated breach as they include a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief and/or gender.

“It is further alleged that during the period between 2019 and 2022 Yems also discriminated against Crawley players by reasons of ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief in breach of FA Rule E4.

“John Yems has until August 4, 2022 to provide a response.”

Yems was suspended for 12 days prior to his sacking during an FA investigation.

A number of Crawley players were understood to have taken grievances to the PFA, which had sparked the investigations.

Yems, who took charge of League Two side Crawley in December 2019, has previously denied the allegations against him.

