Crewe wait on three ahead of visit of Doncaster

Crewe are sweating on the availability of three key players for the visit of Doncaster.

Rodney McDonald, Courtney Baker-Richardson and Tariq Uwakwe are subject to fitness tests in the hope they will take part in the Sky Bet League Two contest.

McDonald (muscle tightness), Uwakwe (ankle) and Baker-Richardson (muscle tightness) will be given every chance to come through.

Christopher Long has been limited to one appearance this season because of an ankle issue and remains out.

New Doncaster boss Danny Schofield will pick his first team with a view to making them hard to beat.

“We will start putting things in place to make us competitive first and foremost, and then ultimately trying to win football matches,” he said.

Kieran Agard is pushing for a start after being limited to a cameo role in the 3-0 defeat at Carlisle because of food poisoning.

Aidan Barlow and Reo Griffiths are unlikely to be involved because of injuries.