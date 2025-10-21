Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sit out Tottenham training before Monaco trip

Spurs captain Romero pulled out in the warm-up of Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa with an adductor issue.

George Sessions
Tuesday 21 October 2025 12:16 BST
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, left, speaks with Cristian Romero on the pitch (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, left, speaks with Cristian Romero on the pitch (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sat out Tottenham training ahead of Wednesday’s fixture at Monaco in the Champions League.

Spurs captain Romero pulled out in the warm-up of Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa with an adductor issue, while Udogie reported minor irritation in his knee after international duty.

Boss Thomas Frank was unable to confirm if Romero would recover in time to face Monaco after the defeat to Villa, but after the Argentinian missed training on Tuesday morning, he looks set to miss the trip to Stade Louis II.

Versatile defender Ben Davies was also absent from the session and it means Spurs could be without 10 players on Wednesday night.

Tottenham were already without Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke due to injuries, but Kota Takai and Mathys Tel are unavailable after not being included in the club’s Champions League squad.

Meanwhile Spurs have announced the appointment of Dan Lewindon as the club’s new performance director.

