Cristian Romero has been appointed as the new captain of Tottenham Hotspur after Son Heung Min’s departure.

Son led Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years with victory in the Europa League at the end of last season, but has now departed the club after a decade in London to join LAFC.

Centre-back Romero had been the subject of speculation over a possible move away early in the window yet has remained, and has been installed as Son’s replacement by Thomas Frank.

The former Brentford boss believes that the 27-year-old Argentina international has all the right qualities for the role.

"He was very honoured and very happy about it,” Frank said as he prepares to take charge of his first competitive Spurs fixture in the Uefa Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain.

“It’s a big thing and should be to lead this wonderful club out on the pitch, not just for this Super Cup, but also throughout the season. I think he has all the right qualities. He leads from his behaviour on the pitch, driving the team forward in every way, and outside the pitch he’s always pushing the team.

“I want a leadership group as well. Of course, one will wear the armband and be the captain, but I would like to have as many leaders as possible, four to five in the leadership group who can help, because it’s the same with me, I can’t do everything on my own and need a superb coaching staff around me. I will name that leadership group after the window to give me time to assess everything."

Romero joined Tottenham from Atalanta in the summer of 2021 and has been a first-choice starter when fit under a series of managers ever since.

He has operated as a deputy to Son over the last two seasons alongside midfielder James Maddison, who will miss the bulk of the upcoming season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Spurs start their Premier League campaign by hosting promoted Burnley on Saturday.