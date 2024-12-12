Ange Postecoglou reveals apology from Cristian Romero after criticising Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Tottenham vice-captain Cristian Romero has apologised after he aimed a dig at the club’s board over its transfer policy.

Defender Romero was forced off after only 15 minutes of Spurs’ 4-3 loss at home to Chelsea on Sunday with a fresh injury and this latest defeat made it one victory in seven matches.

Romero publicly backed Postecoglou post-match and also urged the club hierarchy – seemingly in reference to chairman Daniel Levy – to follow the lead of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the transfer market by strengthening the squad.

“Those are the things to imitate. You have to realise that something is going wrong. Hopefully they (club board) realise it,” Romero told Telemundo Deportes.

“Hopefully they realise who the true responsible ones are and we move forward because it’s a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year.”

Inconsistency has blighted Tottenham amid a bad run of injuries and Postecoglou discussed Romero’s controversial comments before Thursday’s Europa League tie at Rangers.

“In the context of the day, Cristian was really disappointed obviously, more than disappointed in the fact that he works hard to get back and it was a big game for us,” Postecoglou said.

“He knew that, had to go off and then to watch the team sort of have to feel the pain of another defeat in the manner it happened, he was obviously very emotional.

“He’s a leader in the club, he hasn’t been able to help us and I think it was his way of trying to, as a leader, help us and the group in saying that we’re going through a tough time but he believes in what we’re doing.

“And then the other part of it probably, he went about it sort of the wrong way in terms of, I think he’s passionate about having success at the club.

I've already spoken to Cristian about it. He's apologised for the fact that the way he said it, particularly in the public sense, wasn't the right way to go about things Ange Postecoglou on Cristian Romero

“I think the way he probably expressed it was not the right way, particularly in a public sense because I don’t feel and certainly it’s not my belief that our kind of challenges at the moment are because of one thing or one person. I don’t believe that. I never have believed that.

“I think whatever we need to do, we have the power to do that, but it’ll only happen if we kind of stay united as a group, particularly through difficult times, and get through on the other side. I really believe if you can do that, you come out stronger.

“Cristian, he realises what he said. A lot of what he said was good. Some of what he said wasn’t right and shouldn’t be done in the public.”

Asked if Romero will be punished, Postecoglou insisted: “I think I’m pretty consistent in saying I just don’t think that that’s important.

“I think what’s more important is an understanding of how we should deal with these things and deal with them better.

“I’ve already spoken to Cristian about it. He’s apologised for the way he said it, particularly in the public sense, wasn’t the right way to go about things.

“He is a human being, he got emotional and I think he just expressed what he wanted to express publicly in the wrong way. He does care.

“I think it would have been easier for him not to say anything. He does care, but like I said, there’s a way to do these things.”

Romero’s comments overshadowed Postecoglou’s return to Glasgow where he will be without at least seven players, including Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and Richarlison.

The ex-Celtic boss acknowledged it was the worst injury crisis of his managerial career but is excited about being back in Scotland.

“I think you know what kind of reception I’ll get,” Postecoglou smiled.

“European nights here, you know it is something you want to be a part of and hopefully overcome.”