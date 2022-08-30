Cristian Romero completes permanent Tottenham transfer after impressive loan spell

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027.

The Argentina international joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021 and has established himself as a key member of Spurs’ defence.

The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances for the club, helping Antonio Conte’s side secure a fourth-placed finish last season.

Romero, who began his career with Argentinian side Atletico Belgrano and has 11 senior international caps, joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.

Romero has been out with a knee injury since Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea but the defender is set to return to training this week.