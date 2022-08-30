Cristian Romero completes permanent Tottenham transfer after impressive loan spell
The 24-year-old has established himself as a key member of Antonio Conte’s defence
Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027.
The Argentina international joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021 and has established himself as a key member of Spurs’ defence.
The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances for the club, helping Antonio Conte’s side secure a fourth-placed finish last season.
Romero, who began his career with Argentinian side Atletico Belgrano and has 11 senior international caps, joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.
Romero has been out with a knee injury since Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea but the defender is set to return to training this week.
