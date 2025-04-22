Tottenham vice-captain Cristian Romero reveals he would ‘love’ move to LaLiga

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham vice-captain Cristian Romero has opened the door for a future move to LaLiga, but expressed his desire to win the Europa League.

Romero’s comments are unlikely to go down well at Tottenham, especially at a time when they are 16th in the Premier League.

Spurs slipped to another Premier League defeat on Monday night, their 18th of a poor domestic campaign, after a 2-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest.

It occurred days after Ange Postecoglou’s team progressed into the last four of the Europa League with an impressive 1-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt.

open image in gallery Cristian Romero won the World Cup with Argentina ( PA Wire )

Romero starred in Germany, but has endured an injury-hit season and only played 23 times while recent reports in Spain have linked the World Cup winner with a move to Atletico Madrid.

During an interview with Argentinian journalists Esteban and Gaston Edul, the 26-year-old spoke about his future with his current contract at Tottenham set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Asked what new league he would like to play in, Romero said in Spanish: “I’d love to play in LaLiga. I’d love to, honestly.

“We’ll see after the championship is over. The truth is, I haven’t spoken to my agent yet, but I’m open to anything. My goal is always to grow and go to new places to continue developing.

“Above all else, I try to take one day at a time. There are two months left until the end of the season and I’m always thinking about performing at my best.

“We’re in the Europa League semi-finals. It’s an important step for the club, which hasn’t reached this stage for so many years. I’d like to win it.”

open image in gallery Cristian Romero captained Tottenham in Germany ( PA Wire )

Postecoglou revealed the decision to withdraw Romero and centre-back partner Micky van de Ven at half-time on Monday had been “pre-planned” and explained why it was important for the duo to start.

He added: “I thought they needed to play some minutes because it becomes 10 days leading into Liverpool (on Sunday).

“With both of them, we’ve got them in a really good place physically now and I just want to keep them ticking over. I felt that there was no need to play more than 45 minutes today and we needed to get a couple of others game time.”