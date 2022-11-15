Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to join Chelsea once Manchester United contract ‘ripped up in January’

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly looking at Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 15 November 2022 07:45
Comments
Ronaldo says Manchester United has worsened since Alex Ferguson's departure

What the papers say

Manchester United are considering tearing up Cristiano Ronaldo‘s contract in January after the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan, reports the Telegraph. And the Express says the 37-year-old could end up at Chelsea.

The Sun says the Red Devils and Arsenal are monitoring the progress of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. The 21-year-old Ukraine international impressed in the Champions League with three goals in the group stages. The paper adds that United boss Erik ten Hag has been keen on the forward since the Dutchman was in the dugout at Ajax.

The Express, which cites Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, says Liverpool want to sign Las Palmas attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro. But the Reds may face competition for the 19-year-old from Barcelona and Manchester City.

Social media round-up

Recommended

Players to watch

Tammy Abraham: Italy’s Calciomercato says Roma are open to offers for the 25-year-old England striker.

Marcus Thuram: Tottenham have sent scouts to check out the France and Borussia Monchengladbach forward, 25, according to 90min.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in