Cristiano Ronaldo delivers update on football career as Saudi contract nears end

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated he will not participate in the upcoming Club World Cup after declining offers from competing teams.

The 40-year-old's contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, who have not qualified for the tournament in the United States, is set to expire at the end of June.

Earlier this year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino suggested the possibility of the Portugal captain joining one of the teams involved in the competition, which commences next Saturday.

But speaking ahead of his country’s Nations League final against Spain on Sunday evening in Munich, the forward said: “I will not be at the Club World Cup.

open image in gallery Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in a 2-1 victory against Germany on Wednesday to book Portugal’s spot in the Nations League final (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Some teams reached out to me. Some made sense and others did not, but you can’t try and do everything. You can’t catch every ball.”

Ronaldo’s club future remains unclear.

He posted “this chapter is over” on social media following Al-Nassr’s final league game of the season in May.

However, according to reports, he could agree a new deal to remain with the club he joined from Manchester United in 2023.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo revealed a decision on his future was “almost final”.

The Portuguese footballing star joined Al-Nassr in 2022 following a short return to his early team Manchester United in 2021. He has found success at the Saudi club, becoming the top goal scorer in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

The striker also became the first player to be the top goal scorer in four different country’s leagues in 2023: Spain, England, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo played in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for Portugal – his fifth appearance at the prestigious competition. It is unclear whether he will play for his country again in 2026.