Cristiano Ronaldo praised for donating rubble from ‘illegal’ mansion expansion to needy families
The forward built outside of a permitted area of land
Cristiano Ronaldo is to offer up the demolished rubble from his home in northern Portugal to needy families in the region.
Having received planning permission to make changes to the property, it emerged in September that the building work undertaken overstepped the boundary lines of the initial planning. As a result, Ronaldo was instructed to pull down the extension.
That is now underway and a tennis court and cottage will be removed at the property near Geres, with the building materials set to be donated to those who face hardship.
Manuel Tibo, mayor of Terras de Bouro, is reported as telling local media: “It was a voluntary decision by Cristiano Ronaldo which should serve as an example to other property owners in the region.”
When the works were first subject to the removal order, Tibo explained how it had encroached the allowed boundaries.
“Cristiano Ronaldo submitted a project to us for approval and ended up constructing a property which was subsequently licensed in the area where he had permission to build. But he also built outside the permitted area and although we’re not talking anything that significant, it is illegal.”
The Manchester United forward reportedly has a deadline of March 2022 to remove the illegal builds.
It has been reported that Ronaldo sold the property to his former Real Madrid teammate Pepe two years ago, but Portuguese broadcaster RTP discovered he was still the official owner on the property register.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies