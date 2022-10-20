Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad after storming down tunnel

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped by manager Erik ten Hag and will not be part of Manchester United’s squad for Saturday’s game against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel in the final moments of United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday after he was left on the bench by Ten Hag, taking the shine off what was an impressive team performance.

Speaking after the match, the United manager said that he would “deal” with Ronaldo following his early exit and Ten Hag has now made the decision that the 37-year-old will not be part of the his plans ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The United hierarchy have fully backed Ten Hag and a statement from the club read: “Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

It is unclear whether Ronaldo will be asked to train alone or with United’s Under-23s ahead of the match against Chelsea, which comes following the club’s best performance of the season so far at Old Trafford.

United’s statement also comes amid reports that Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham, after the forward was demoted to the bench following two starts without a goal against Omonia in the Europa League and Newcastle in the Premier League.

