The city of Manchester is ‘buzzing’ because of the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to former United player Gary Neville.

Portuguese international Ronaldo made his second debut for the Red Devils last Saturday and scored two goals in their 4-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Old Trafford was alive with excitement and Neville believes it has spilled across the entire city.

He said on the Gary Neville Podcast: “I walked out into Manchester’s city centre on Saturday morning and I’ve not seen it as alive for five or 10 years.

“What he’s done to the Premier League for interest is exciting but for the city, he’s absolutely got it buzzing with excitement - and this was even before he scored the two goals.

“I was at Salford and saw the news that he scored. I could only imagine what the atmosphere was like and I spoke to a couple of people who were there and they said it was out of this world, bouncing like they’ve never seen it before. And, [Neville’s club] Salford scored in the last minute which meant it was the perfect football day.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer similarly noted the positivity, saying: “The atmosphere has been electric around the club, the supporters have really enjoyed the last 10 days or so since he signed.”

Against the backdrop of that euphoria, the feminist campaign group Level Up flew a banner over United’s home ground which read ‘#believe Kathryn Mayorga’.

Mayorga accused Ronaldo of rape in 2009 but the star has always rejected the allegations.

He will next be in action for United in the Champions League on Tuesday when the club face Young Boys in the group stage.