Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of being fit to play against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ronaldo missed United’s third round FA Cup tie, coincidentally also against Villa, with what manager Ralf Rangnick described as a minor muscle problem.

But the 36-year-old striker hopes to back back to face Steven Gerrard’s side this weekend.

“I hope so,” Ronaldo told Premier League productions. “We will try on Thursday, I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts. Fingers crossed, I’m confident.”

He added: “I know my body, 100 per cent. I’m mature and experience gives you the possibility for you to understand your mind, your body and everything around football. So it’s good. I’m a different person, a different player [to my younger self] but the ambition is still the same. I want to play and help the team.”

More to follow...