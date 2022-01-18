Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.

Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.

The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford.

"Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training today, but in the press conference before Villa I was also convinced Cristiano would be ready and Marcus.

"We have to wait for the training session today, in an hour's time. Right now, I think they both could be available," Rangnick added.

Paul Pogba was pictured on Monday in training for the first time since suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November.

The midfielder is yet to make an appearance under Rangnick due to the problem and will not be ready for Wednesday's trip to west London, but the United manager expects him to return next month.

"Paul Pogba had his first day of training with the whole group yesterday and he showed what an extraordinary player he could be," he said.

"He won't be available for the two games this week but after the international break against Middlesborugh and Burnley he could be."