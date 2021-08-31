Cristiano Ronaldo has told Sir Alex Ferguson “this one is for you” after completing his return to Manchester United.

The five time Ballon d’Or winner has signed a two-year deal with his former club with the option of a third.

United have paid Juventus an initial £12.86million fee for his signature.

It is understood Ferguson was key in bringing the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford with a number of former teammates also persuading him not to join rivals Manchester City.

“Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.

“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!

“My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word! I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again! PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

During his first spell with United, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, a Champions League the Fifa Club World Cup, two League Cups and one FA Cup.

He went on to win four more Champions Leagues with Real Madrid – whom he joined in 2010 – as well as four league titles split equally between Real and Juventus.

His 451 goals for Real have him comfortably clear as the club’s all-time record goalscorer, while international honours arrived when Portugal – for whom he has a country-best 109 goals – won the 2016 European Championship.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” the Portuguese told the club website.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”