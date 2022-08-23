Rio Ferdinand says Cristiano Ronaldo blanked Jamie Carragher to humiliate him

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo blanked Jamie Carragher live on air to ‘humiliate’ the Liverpool legend.

Ronaldo awkwardly ignored Carragher during Sky Sports’ coverage of Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool.

Presenter Dave Jones was joined for the pre-match build-up by Liverpool legend Carragher and United icons Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

While pitchside shortly before kick-off, Ronaldo paused his warm-up to come and greet his former team-mates Neville and Keane.

As he ran over, Jones said: “The main man is here tonight!”

Ronaldo shared a quick word with Neville before completely blanking Carragher as the Liverpool man attempted to speak with him.

The Portuguese international then conversed a few words with Keane before jogging off, with the Irish pundit adding: “Good to see you Cristiano!”

Jones tried to make light of the situation by jokingly saying: “Nice conversation with you Jamie!”, before Carragher responded: “Totally blanked!”.

Carragher has repeatedly stated Ronaldo was a bad signing for United. The former Real Madrid man scored 24 goals last season but the team struggled and ended up finishing sixth.

And the former England international then gave another reaction to the moment on social media following Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

He said: “I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one! The custard pie for him from ETH (Erik ten Hag) shows the manager thinks the same!! Maybe the ex-Man United legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me .”

Ronaldo was benched for the Liverpool game, coming on for a brief appearance in the 86th minute as United hung on to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side and secure their first points of the season.

But Ferdinand piled in on the moment between Ronaldo and Carragher by telling FIVE: “Knowing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamie Carragher’s been very vocal about Cristiano Ronaldo being the problem and stuff like that.

“Trust me, Cristiano would’ve seen those comments and would’ve been thinking walking over there I’ll just let this guy know with a little… he needs to kind of calm him down, humiliate him and show him up, whatever way you want to dress it up live on TV.

“Cristiano is very calculated, he’s very aware of what’s going on, he’s not somebody who sits at home and switches off.”