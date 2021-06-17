Scotland’s John McGinn has joked about Cristiano Ronaldo, asking if there was “any coke” at a Euro 2020 press conference.

The midfielder grinned as reporters laughed at the light-hearted comment made in reference to the Portuguese captain removing the drink from his table before taking questions from the press.

Ronaldo proceeded to encourage people to drink water and some other footballers have followed in his footsteps at their own pressers.

Italy’s Manuel Locatelli also removed the fizzy drink and copied Ronaldo by shouting “agua” (water) and France’s Paul Pogba took bottles of Heineken off the table at his conference.

The bottles from both companies featured as they are sponsors of Euro 2020 and Coke has since seen a decline in its share price. While it is thought the company has taken a £2.8bn hit, it is being reported that it’s unlikely Ronaldo is responsible.

And while McGinn was having fun at his presser, the topic at hand was much more serious. He was taking questions ahead of Scotland’s group match against England on Friday where they seek their first win of the tournament.

Steve Clarke’s team lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic in their opener and will look to bounce back against their rivals. England’s Euros campaign started much brighter as they defeated Croatia 1-0 thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal.