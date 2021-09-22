Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Lionel Messi in Forbes’ list of 10 best-paid footballers
Ronaldo and Messi both joined new clubs this summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed top spot on Forbes’ list of the top ten best-paid footballers from Lionel Messi.
Ronaldo is reported to be set to earn $125 million in the next year after his summer return to Manchester United from Juventus.
$55 million of the Portuguese striker’s earnings are said to come from lucrative endorsement deals.
Ronaldo is the first team-sport athlete in the world to make over $1 billion in career earnings before taxes.
Messi drops to second spot on the list despite his own summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Argentine will call a city other than Barcelona home for the first time in his professional career after the Catalan club fell into financial issues this summer and were unable to keep the six-time Ballon D’Or winner.
His total earnings are reported to be $110 million.
Messi’s new PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are third and fourth on the list, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah completing the top five.
