Sam Corne captivates George Elokobi more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Maidstone manager George Elokobi says he has watched Sam Corne’s FA Cup third-round winner more times than he has seen clips of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Elokobi is bidding to make further history with the National League South side this weekend after guiding them into the fourth round of the competition for the first time since the club reformed in 1992.

The sixth-tier Stones – the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition – travel to Sky Bet Championship high-fliers Ipswich on Saturday lunchtime after Corne’s decisive penalty set up a 1-0 success over League One Stevenage.

Elokobi, a former Premier League defender with Wolves, wants his players to continue revelling in the national spotlight going into a televised tie with the Tractor Boys.

“I’m excited for the entire community: Maidstone as a whole, our football club, obviously our owners, more so for our players, who are history makers,” said the 37-year-old.

“It’s a great occasion, a historic moment for them all.

“They went out there believing that they could cause the big upset in the FA Cup third round and become history makers.

“I know the pitch got invaded but just to see the young boys and girls that ran on the pitch epitomises everything about what our football club means to our community.

“It was the sheer magnitude of the media coverage after that game.

“I must have watched Sam Corne more than I’ve watched Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi in my time!

“That’s just what it meant because every TV programme, or most TV programmes, it was all about Maidstone United Football Club and it just shows what our group of players have achieved.”

Maidstone will be roared on by just under 4,500 fans at Portman Road.

They return to Suffolk having crashed out to seventh-tier Needham Market – a club located around nine miles north-west of Ipswich – in the fourth qualifying round last season.

It's a great occasion George Elokobi

The Kent club, who are captained by former Arsenal defender Gavin Hoyte, have played six fixtures to reach this stage, including knocking out League Two Barrow before upsetting Stevenage.

Elokobi added: “We’re going to a special club in Ipswich Town and what’s not to love about that? What’s not to celebrate about it?

“We just want our players to go there, enjoy competing against Championship professionals and enjoy showcasing their talents and making sure they do themselves proud and the entire Maidstone community.

“We know the magnitude of the game, we know how good they are in terms of the respect we’re going to show them.”

Maidstone’s spell in the limelight comes 32 years after the club were liquidated amid spiralling debts and later reborn.

In addition to the healthy travelling support, the Stones will also have plenty of backing in Elokobi’s native Cameroon.

“When we beat Barrow, it made national news in Cameroon,” he said.

When we beat Barrow, it made national news in Cameroon George Elokobi

“The messages I’ve been getting has been overwhelming, they’ve come via text messages, they’ve gone through the social media platforms.

“I’ve even had calls from the British Cameroonian consulate in England as well, so that tells you the magnitude of what I’m doing.

“I’m the first Cameroonian to have ever managed an English outfit, let alone be in the fourth round of the FA Cup as a manager.

“But it’s not just about me.

“It’s going to an incredible day for everyone connected to myself and Maidstone United Football Club.”