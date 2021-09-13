Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United squad for Champions League opener at Young Boys

Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Dean Henderson were among those missing in a 22-man travelling party

Simon Peach
Monday 13 September 2021 12:09
<p>Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United </p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the squad for Manchester United’s Champions League opener against Young Boys in Switzerland.

Having scored a brace on his second debut in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Newcastle, the 36-year-old was included in the 22-man squad heading to Bern for Tuesday’s Group F clash.

Ronaldo’s last Champions League match for United was the 2009 final loss to Barcelona in Rome.

Edinson Cavani again misses out with a knock and Dean Henderson is absent as he continues his recovery from Covid-19.

Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles and Phil Jones were also absent, with youngsters Anthony Elanga and Matej Kovar included.