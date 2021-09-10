Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he never feared that Cristiano Ronaldo would join rivals Manchester City, despite their late interest in his new signing towards the close of the summer window.

Ronaldo was widely expected to join City after letting former club Juventus know that he intended to leave, only for Manchester United to swoop in and re-sign the Old Trafford favourite 12 years after his departure for Real Madrid.

Solskjaer was one of the leading instigators behind United's late move alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Ronaldo's former United team-mates, who helped convince the 36-year-old to return.

Ronaldo is now set to make his second United debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Solskjaer confirming that he will play some part, either as a starter or from the substitutes' bench.

When asked whether he was ever worried that Ronaldo may end up plying his trade at the Etihad, the United manager bluntly dismissed that possibility.

"I don’t think there was any prospect of that," he said. "I don’t think so."

Solskjaer hinted at United's plans to disrupt City's move hours before Ronaldo's return was announced, telling journalists that he and Bruno Fernandes had been in contact.

The United manager confirmed on Friday that he already knew Ronaldo was bound for Old Trafford at the time, and believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's influence is already being felt throughout the squad.

"I wasn't confused when I spoke to you, you were confused," he said. "I was quite happy at that moment but couldn't say anything.

"Cristiano coming back in, just the way he's conducted himself this week, he's come in and of course we know what he's achieved in his career but he wants to achieve more.

"He's lived his life with the discipline of a top professional ever since I came here.

"I remember he was the first one who did prep really well, every day 45 minutes before the training session, we started looking at this kid doing all this training and he'll have the same effect now on all of the players."